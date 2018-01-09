Say hello to the dual SIM BlackBerry #KEYone Bronze Edition coming soon to select markets. Link in bio with more info. • • • • • #BlackBerry #Android #Productivity #Security #BlackBerryKEYone #BronzeBerry #BlackBerryMobile #BB4Life #BlackBerryLove #BlackBerrygram #Smartphone #DualSim #Bronze #EMEA #New #Phone #BlackBerryAndroid #DroidBerry #DTEK #QWERTY #PhysicalKeyboard #BlackBerrySecure

A post shared by BlackBerry Mobile (@blackberrymobile) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:06am PST