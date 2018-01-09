BlackBerry phones are apparently still a thing and two new models are coming out this year.
Say hello to the dual SIM BlackBerry #KEYone Bronze Edition coming soon to select markets. Link in bio with more info. • • • • • #BlackBerry #Android #Productivity #Security #BlackBerryKEYone #BronzeBerry #BlackBerryMobile #BB4Life #BlackBerryLove #BlackBerrygram #Smartphone #DualSim #Bronze #EMEA #New #Phone #BlackBerryAndroid #DroidBerry #DTEK #QWERTY #PhysicalKeyboard #BlackBerrySecure
The BlackBerry Motion will be available unlocked in the US and Canada starting this Friday, January 12th. Tag a friend below who needs EPIC battery life and hit the link in our bio to check out the full video feat @lucasjoelten • • • • • #canada #blackberry #motion #teamblackberry #toronto #america #animation #BB #explorecanada #ontario #BBMotion #BlackBerryLove #blackberries #alberta #vancouver #USA #NorthAmerica #Unlocked #OpenMarket #Amazon #Britishcolumbia #Explorebc #imagesofcanada #canadian #ottawa #TeamBB #explorealberta #Enjoycanada #BlackBerryMotion
The new models will hit Amazon and Best Buy on January 12th.
What do you think of the new BlackBerry models?