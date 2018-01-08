Swedish clothing giant H&M came under fire for featuring a photo of a black child model sporting a hoodie with “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” screen-printed across the chest.
It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to spring into action:
After receiving quite a bit of backlash, the clothing company issues an apology for the misstep. A spokesperson for H&M told The Independent the image had been removed, adding: “We apologize to anyone this may have offended.”
HA _HA _HA — offended? only if you compare people to animals
so many parents calls their own children monkeys without offending anyone
but the ” PC ” police were quick to pick on this one