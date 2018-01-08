Meeting people in the modern world can be difficult. Sure, you can hop on [enter dating app here] and search for singles in your area, but sometimes human interaction is necessary.
For the nights when speaking to human-beings is vital, look no further than this list. We present you with the Best Bars for Singles in Tampa Bay.
MacDinton’s Soho
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 251-8999
soho.macdintonsirishpub.com
MacDinton’s SoHo is known for their friendly staff, good food and party atmosphere. They offer great daily drink specials and a competitive happy hour – visit their website for an extra $2 off of happy hour. They have live music Friday – Sunday and Karaoke Tuesdays & Thursdays. They also offer a large outdoor patio where you can relax with a cocktail and bring your dog to socialize at one of their ‘Yappy Hours’.
Hyde Park Cafe
1806 W. Platt St.
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 254-2233
www.thehydeparkcafe.com
Hyde Park Cafe has become a legend in Tampa for its fun, dance-friendly atmosphere. HPC has three unique atmospheres for every type of ‘night out.’ The newly added Cabana Club is HPC’s exclusive VIP Space which features an exceptional ambiance with service for you and your table guests or for your private party up to 24 people. The DJs and the crowd both earn rave reviews for their respective party mixes and attractiveness. Sign-up online for complimentary entry.
The Canopy
340 Beach Drive N.E.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 896-1080
www.thebirchwood.com
The Canopy is unlike most bars in Tampa Bay thanks to its spectacular location. Located on the rooftop of the Birchwood Hotel, looking over downtown St. Petersburg’s Beach Dr., The Canopy’s views of Tampa Bay will take your breath away. Happy hour at The Canopy offers deals on drinks and food. Celebrate Ladies Night every Wednesday where ladies can enter for a chance to win a pair of high heels and take advantage of drink specials beginning at 7pm.
Edge Social Drinkery
1207 S. Howard Ave.
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 999-8731
www.edgesocialdrinkery.com
Edge sits atop Tampa’s iconic Epicurean Hotel providing the perfect atmosphere for a nightcap under the stars. In the heart of SOHO, you can enjoy drinks in a classy, fun atmosphere high above Tampa Bay. Choose from their endless list of classic and hand-crafted cocktails.
Undertow Beach Bar
3850 Gulf Blvd.
St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
(727) 368-9000
www.floridabeachbar.com/undertow-beach-bar
The Undertow is known by locals and visitors alike as a seaside hotspot for singles and couples. The Undertow is located directly on St. Pete Beach just a short walk from the Don CeSar Hotel. The staff, along with the bar’s patrons, dress appropriately for a beach bar, so don’t be surprised by the scantily-clad. This is the perfect choice for a warm summer day, with a swim between drinks or to watch a beautiful sunset.
Ciro’s Speakeasy and Supper Club
2109 Bayshore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 251-0022
www.cirostampa.com
Low lights, candles and soft jazz music create the speakeasy ambiance upon arrival. Gather for happy hour or late night cocktails in the front lounge or back library. Enjoy a full evening of drinks and dining seated in a private booth or right at the bar where you can watch the staff bring the hand crafted cocktail experience to life. You must call ahead to make a reservation as you will need a password to get in. Once inside, you will feel transported through time to another era entirely. Ciro’s offers a 10-page menu of drinks, including Absinthe, speakeasy classics like juleps and the famous Hemingway daiquiri.
Did we leave one off the list? Share your favorite bars with us in the comments below
