If a cold or flu gets you down this season, you don’t have to spend premium bucks on syrups, urgent care visits, and over the counter remedies. Some of the old-school remedies your parents or grandparents recommend for cold relief actually work!

Dr. Anthony Balduzzi shared 3, doctor-approved folk remedies for the common cold that work!

Wet Sock Treatment | Start with 2 pairs of wool socks – 1 pair stays dry, 1 pair takes a swim in an ice bath. Put the ice-cold socks on. Put the dry sock over the cold sock. The cold constricts your blood vessels, while the dry ones heat up your feet. The combination creates a pumping action in your circulation system. This boosts your immune system naturally and flushes out congestion. Put them on before bed and leave them on overnight.

No-Cook Homemade Cough Syrup | Made of 3 ingredients: honey, garlic and onions. Dice the onion and add it to a mason jar. Then add minced garlic and top with honey. Leave this to steep in the fridge overnight. The ingredients are anti-microbial on both viruses and bacteria.

Green Ginger Tea | Tea can be medicinal and the ginger can help with nausea. Add fresh sage leaves for a supercharged tea. The sage and green tea leaves are antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral.

Get well soon!