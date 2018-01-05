Filed Under:Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROOUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots say a report suggesting a rift involving owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady is “flat-out inaccurate.”

The three released a joint statement Friday hours after an ESPN report, citing undisclosed sources, detailed an array of tension.

The story highlighted purported disputes concerning Brady’s personal body coach, Alex Guerrero, in player-medical affairs. Also mentioned is a supposed difference between Kraft and Belichick over the decision to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The story implied Brady has taken issue with a lack of praise from Belichick this season.

The statement says the three have had a “very good and productive working relationship” for 18 years and they regret having to “respond to these fallacies.”

The Patriots are again the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs and have a first-round bye this weekend.

