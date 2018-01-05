Filed Under:American flag, Chris Melore, Local TV, Marines, talkers, Texas, veterans

CBS Local — A former U.S. Marine in Texas is fighting for the flag once again; this time against his local homeowner’s association (HOA) who have told him he can not fly the country’s flag outside his home.

“If they’re going to take them down, it’s going to be a fight to take them down, and no one fights harder than a veteran combat Marine,” Michael Pereira said, via the Austin American-Statesman. The veteran and his wife are claiming that the local HOA in Rosenberg told the couple their U.S. and Marine Corps flags have to come down due to HOA rules.

“They represent this country. They represent a brotherhood I was a part of,” the veteran added. Pereira served from 2002 to 2009, rose to the rank of corporal, and had three tours of duty in Iraq. The Marine said he believes someone in his Kingdom Heights neighborhood took issue with the flags and complained to his property manager.

Pereira’s wife has taken the fight to social media, receiving overwhelming support after posting on the neighborhood’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s kind of silly to have someone take down their flags — especially if he fought for the country,” Pereira’s neighbor Ashley Johannsen said. The veteran is still waiting to hear if he will be granted an exemption to keep flying the American flag.

“If they don’t get those rules changed, I’m going to start a petition to get the rules changed,” Pereira added.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen