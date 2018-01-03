CBS Local — If you are obsessed with taking selfies, then chances are you might be suffering from selfitis, according to a recent study.
The new study, published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, says it’s a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media.
Here are some ways you can tell if you have the disorder:
Taking a selfie puts you in a good mood.
You feel more popular when you post selfies on social media.
And use photo editing tools to make your selfies look better than others.
