Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 1:00 pm ET

PHILADELPHIA -3

The Eagles likely won’t play their starters the whole game, but that doesn’t mean I’m ready to hop on the Cowboys. The Eagles need to go into the playoffs on a positive note after the offense fell flat on Christmas, and the defense has largely shined at home, where the team is 7-0 this year. The Cowboys just lost a must-win game at home against the Seahawks and figure to be deflated for this matchup after entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations. I think Philadelphia has a great shot of winning this game.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 1:00 pm ET

NEW ENGLAND -15.5

The Patriots have been making short work of their division “rivals” at home, beating the Dolphins by 18 and the Bills by 21 in their only two home games since a Week 9 bye. With homefield advantage in their sights and Bryce Petty coming to town, there’s no reason this game should be competitive by halftime. The Patriots will have this number covered by the time Bill Belichick takes his starters out, and the defense will do its part to prevent a backdoor cover against an offense that’s averaging about 100 passing yards over the last three games.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 4:25 pm ET

JACKSONVILLE -3.5

The Titans aren’t as good as their record suggests, nor are they as bad as many analysts would have you believe. But I don’t think they’re going to win this game against a Jaguars team that doesn’t plan to rest its players. The Titans dealt the Jaguars their worst loss of the season in a 37-16 pasting in Jacksonville back in Week 2, and Jaguars players will certainly be looking to take their revenge by knocking the Titans out of the playoffs. If we need a backdoor cover from Blake Bortles, he can get it against a mediocre Tennessee secondary. If the situation is flipped, I can’t see Marcus Mariota leading his team back against this elite defense.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Rose Bowl)

Monday, January 1, 2018, 5:00 pm ET

GEORGIA -2.5

Don’t buy into the notion that Bulldog quarterback Jake Fromm can’t win with his arm. He can. He just doesn’t have to most of the time, thanks to the punishing Bulldog running game and a defense that’s fast, physical and deep. That defense will force some mistakes from Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the Bulldog offense will put together long drives against an overmatched Sooner defense and Georgia will win by double digits.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers (Sugar Bowl)

Monday, January 1, 2018, 8:45 pm ET

CLEMSON +3

People are buying into the name brand of Alabama without properly realizing why the Crimson Tide were the SEC’s third-best team in 2017. The offensive line has had issues, the defensive front doesn’t have the killer instinct and there is no proven playmaker outside to complement Calvin Ridley. The Tigers will win the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball consistently and win by 10 or more over the Crimson Tide in the third edition of the trilogy.

