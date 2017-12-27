From raising money for children’s charities to boosting the confidence of women, these people are channeling their sex appeal for a bigger, better reason.
Germany’s “Fearleaders” | They perform to protest objectifying female athletes. They believe that “If we, as men, don’t support women, equality will never happen.”
Annet from Russia | Annet promotes body confidence with Reggaeton and dance. She teaches classes to help Russian women loosen up and has performed on national TV.
Tim the Lumberjack | Tim dressed like a sexy lumberjack for a calendar shoot. Proceeds of the calendar go to kids in need.
See them all in action in the video above.
