From raising money for children’s charities to boosting the confidence of women, these people are channeling their sex appeal for a bigger, better reason.

Germany’s “Fearleaders” | They perform to protest objectifying female athletes. They believe that “If we, as men, don’t support women, equality will never happen.”

Annet from Russia | Annet promotes body confidence with Reggaeton and dance. She teaches classes to help Russian women loosen up and has performed on national TV.

Tim the Lumberjack | Tim dressed like a sexy lumberjack for a calendar shoot. Proceeds of the calendar go to kids in need.

