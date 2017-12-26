Filed Under:Chris Melore, consumers, Holiday shopping, Local TV, news, retail, retailers

CBS Local — U.S. retailers had a holly, jolly Christmas after taking in a record $598 billion dollars this holiday season. The boost in sales is being hailed as a good sign for both sellers and shoppers, who were willing to spend more this year.

“This is literally the best season since before the recession,” business owner Craig Johnson told CBS News. Johnson’s retail analysis company credits 2017’s spending boom with lower unemployment and a soaring stock market. “When real income goes up, people have money in their pocket and they’re able to spend it.”

“Our finances are stable and we’re buying more,” shopper Manuel Rivera added. This year’s holiday spending spree was a $33 billion jump from last year and the best performance in both online and in-store spending since 2011.

“It started with a bang in the week leading up to Black Friday,” Mastercard’s Sarah Quinlan told The Wall Street Journal. “Overall, this year was a big win for retail.”

“Fewer people are living paycheck to paycheck,” economic research firm IHS Markit’s Chris Christopher added. America’s newfound trust in the economy during the holidays came after unemployment reached a 17-year low in October. The booming job market also sent the country’s consumer confidence rating to a 17-year high in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen