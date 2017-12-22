The year 2017 saw a slew of dramatic sports headlines. From the ‘Super Fight’ between two infamous fighters, to an arrest that led to international negotiations; here are 2017’s top five stories from the world of sports.

Patriots Pull Off HUGE Comeback | The New England Patriots came back from 28-3 in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Big Game.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight | Floyd Mayweather improved to 50-0 in the hyped up ‘Super Fight’ against UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

NFL Player Protests Explore | NFL players continued to protest during the national anthem after President Trump’s harsh disapproval.

Astros Win First World Series | The Houston Astros claimed their first ever world title, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 7.

Liangelo Ball Arrested in China | The second eldest ball and two other UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting while visiting China. The story erupted after President Trump demanded a ‘Thank You’ for arranging they players’ release.

What was your favorite sports headline of 2017?