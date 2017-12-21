The American University branch of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is in deep trouble after throwing a “Tequila Tuesday” party with so much alcohol the air registered a .01 on a breathalyzer.

According to court documents, police crashed the party, which was thrown in a house in Bethesda, MD, after complaints from neighbors, finding the windows covered with insulation and empty beer and liquor bottles on the floor. The six students who lived in the house are being charged with 126 accounts of supplying alcohol to minors.