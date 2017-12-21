The American University branch of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is in deep trouble after throwing a “Tequila Tuesday” party with so much alcohol the air registered a .01 on a breathalyzer.
According to court documents, police crashed the party, which was thrown in a house in Bethesda, MD, after complaints from neighbors, finding the windows covered with insulation and empty beer and liquor bottles on the floor. The six students who lived in the house are being charged with 126 accounts of supplying alcohol to minors.
More From CBS Tampa
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...