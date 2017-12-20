Filed Under:Chris Melore, hackers, Local TV, passwords, SplashData, talkers, worst passwords

CBS Local — Many “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones” fans may want to rethink their computer passwords after reading one software company’s list of the worst choices in 2017.

SplashData, a password management applications provider, has revealed its 25 most commonly used options people chose to secure their computer with this year. The list was created by analyzing more than five million passwords leaked during various data breaches in 2017.

The company gave the dubious honor of 2017’s worst password to “123456,” which retained its top spot as the worst option for the second year in a row. Other lazy number choices included the classic “12345” (fifth-worst) and new additions “123456789” and “123123.”

The second-worst password turned out to be “password,” which also maintained its 2016 ranking. Other easily guessed codes included trendy pop-culture references like “starwars” and “dragon.” The release of the latest “Star Wars” movie pushed the sci-fi password onto the list for the first time this year.

“Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online,’ SplashData’s CEO Morgan Slain said, via Lifehacker. “They know many people are using those easy-to-remember words.”

Security experts recommend using a phrase as your password instead of just one word. Two-factor authentication systems and a password manager services were also seen as good options for people looking to increase their online safety.

SplashData’s 25 Most-Used Passwords of 2017

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 12345678
  4. qwerty
  5. 12345
  6. 123456789
  7. letmein
  8. 1234567
  9. football
  10. iloveyou
  11. admin
  12. welcome
  13. monkey
  14. login
  15. abc123
  16. starwars
  17. 123123
  18. dragon
  19. passw0rd
  20. master
  21. hello
  22. freedom
  23. whatever
  24. qazwsx
  25. trustno1
