We’re our most true selves when shopping online. With no-one around to judge our purchases, we’re free to get whatever we want.

Walmart wanted to see what people were buying, so they investigated the most popular items on walmart.com, state by state.

Food

Floridians love sparkling cider. People is Delaware seem to buy a lot of spiced jelly candy. Residents of Washington D.C. buy a lot of Great Value (Walmart brand) French Fried Onions.  Shoppers in North Carolina buy a lot of mayo. California shoppers like protein powder. Root beer extract is the food of choice for Louisiana shoppers.

Toys

The Barbie Farmer doll is the toy of choice in Hawaii. Georgia shoppers buy a lot of the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair. Crayons are a top seller in Alabama.

What do you think of these findings?

