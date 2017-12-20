Filed Under:bird droppings, Birds, Chris Melore, Great Britain, Local TV, spikes, talkers, Trees

CBS Local — Residents in the wealthy British neighborhood of Bristol have come up with a controversial new way to stop birds from pooping on their expensive cars. The affluent drivers have started to place spike strips on the trees surrounding their pricey automobiles.

“The spikes are solely to protect the cars, there is no other reason,” an anonymous resident told the Bristol Post. “There is a big problem with bird droppings around here. They can really make a mess of cars, and for some reason they [the birds] do seem to congregate around this area.”

While admitting that the spikes could be seen as cruel by others, the resident added that people in Bristol had already tried to scare the birds away from the neighborhood and failed.

After photos of Bristol’s anti-bird poop solution were posted on social media, outrage quickly grew among animal activists and others who saw the plastic spikes as inhumane.

“I’m lost for words at how appalling this is,” one person commented. Another person called the spikes a “war on wildlife” in a Twitter post that was re-tweeted over 7,000 times.

“I think people are just looking for something to get upset about,” one Bristol resident said in response to the social media criticism.

While the anti-bird spikes may be unpopular, there is little Bristol’s city council can do about the neighborhood’s plan. The tree limbs that have been spiked reportedly fall outside the city’s “tree preservation orders,” which can fine residents for cutting or uprooting certain trees in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

A Florida Gator Leaves School Early For NFL DraftHis size, strength and quickness have NFL scouts projecting him to be an early round pick.
It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live

Listen