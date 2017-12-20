Filed Under:McKayla Maroney

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is going after Michigan State University, The United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics!

Maroney is suing all the organizations who tried to keep her quiet about sexual abuse. The gold medalist was molested by team doctor Larry Nassar and instead of getting help, she got a non-disclosure agreement.

“Instead of doing the right thing by contacting parents, contacting kids and contacting authorities,” Lawyer Vince Finaldi said of the organizations, “they chose to silence this Olympian who had done such great things. They chose to protect their reputation.” Maroney also says the “illegal” confidentiality provision was “forced” upon her.

Finaldi added that the USA Gymnastics has a history of working with a law firm that represented the Catholic Church over claims of clergy sex abuse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

A Florida Gator Leaves School Early For NFL DraftHis size, strength and quickness have NFL scouts projecting him to be an early round pick.
It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live

Listen