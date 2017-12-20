Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is going after Michigan State University, The United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics!

Maroney is suing all the organizations who tried to keep her quiet about sexual abuse. The gold medalist was molested by team doctor Larry Nassar and instead of getting help, she got a non-disclosure agreement.

“Instead of doing the right thing by contacting parents, contacting kids and contacting authorities,” Lawyer Vince Finaldi said of the organizations, “they chose to silence this Olympian who had done such great things. They chose to protect their reputation.” Maroney also says the “illegal” confidentiality provision was “forced” upon her.

Finaldi added that the USA Gymnastics has a history of working with a law firm that represented the Catholic Church over claims of clergy sex abuse.