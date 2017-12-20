Filed Under:erica habedank

One hundred years has just flown by.

Not too long ago, everyone owned a horse and only rich people had a car. The next thing you know, everyone owns a car and only rich people have horses. Now it’s almost time for GM to celebrate Chevy Trucks centennial in 2019 and they’ve decided to give us a sneak peak of their next generation truck, the Chevrolet 2019 Silverado. It’s all new from the ground up. Chevrolet has taken what they have learned after building 85 million trucks over the last century and combined it with clever market research involving thousands of Chevy truck owners and the result appears here in this well produced video.

We will get all of the details about powertrain options and get to check out just how personalized you can make your new truck on when the new Silverado makes it’s debut on January 13th of 2018.

Erica Habedank | CW44/CBS Tampa

