CBS Local — A high school junior’s wild celebration after being accepted to Harvard University has quickly gone viral on social media and has viewers around the country joining in on the fun.

Ayrton Little, 16, and his classmates burst into cheers after opening the emailed acceptance letter from the Ivy League school. Students quickly started shouting “THREE-PEAT!” because Little’s ticket to Harvard marked the third year in a row a student from T.M. Landry College Preparatory school has gotten into the famous university.

The teen’s Harvard celebration has become an instant hit online, with over 240,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on Dec. 13. The Louisiana school’s Facebook page has seen even more attention, with over 480,000 views of Ayrton’s celebration. T.M. Landry College Prep has also posted other celebrations as their students have also been accepted to George Washington, Tulane, and Wesleyan Universities in recent months.

Little’s older brother, Alexander, was accepted to Stanford University in an equally joyous viral video. According to WAFB, Ayrton plans to major in Applied Math and Computer Science while Alexander is setting his sights on Physics.

