Filed Under:cancer, Chris Melore, end of life party, Local TV, Satoru Anzaki, talkers, tokyo

CBS Local — A Japanese businessman who was diagnosed with terminal cancer is making sure he goes out on his own terms. The 80-year-old threw a unique, “end of life” party to properly say goodbye to his family and friends.

Satoru Anzaki reportedly invited around 1,000 guests including friends, former classmates, business partners, and employees to his Dec. 11 gathering in Tokyo. “I am satisfied that I could say ‘thank you’ to people I met in life,” Anzaki said, via the BBC.

The former president of Japanese machinery giant Komatsu decided to let his life end naturally after being diagnosed with an incurable form of gallbladder cancer in October.

“As I want to maximize the quality of life during the time I have left, I have decided not to receive treatment given the side effects,” Anzaki announced after the party.

“It was just like Anzaki to host an event like this. He values human relationships more than anything else,” one guest told reporters, according to The Telegraph. One of the many surprises the 80-year-old booked to entertain his guests included a dance group who performed a ceremonial dance from his hometown of Tokushima.

“I want to make the most of the rest of my time and be put in a coffin having thought ‘my life was fun’,” Anzaki added.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

A Florida Gator Leaves School Early For NFL DraftHis size, strength and quickness have NFL scouts projecting him to be an early round pick.
It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live

Listen