When asked if he’d like to play the upcoming royal wedding, singer Ed Sheeran gave an eyebrow-raising response.
The singer was at Buckingham Palace to receive an award from Prince Charles for services to music and charity. While there, a reported asked if he’s play the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. His response: “Why not?”
Sheeran’s song Thinking Out Loud is a wedding favorite, so it would be perfect.
