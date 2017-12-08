Filed Under:trump

On Friday, President Donald Trump posted another tweet in support of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump wrote, “LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Gun & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE!”

In November he echoed similar thoughts, attacking Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones. “We don’t need a Liberal person in there, a Democrat Jones,” Trump said. “I’ve looked at his record, it’s terrible on crime, it’s terrible on the border, it’s terrible on the military.” At the same time he defended Moore, saying he denies those allegations.

