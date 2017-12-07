CBS Local — President Trump may have gained a new group of young supporters after the administration’s decision to unravel a hallmark program of the former first lady, Michelle Obama. Chocolate milk, a beloved lunchtime treat for many students, is coming back to school menus across the country.

The tasty drink is making its return, along with other foods, after language was added to a May 2017 spending bill that rolls back Obama-era nutritional standards for school lunches.

“This is not reducing the nutritional standards whatsoever,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in May, via the Daily Wire. “I wouldn’t be as big as I am today without flavored milk.”

Installed in 2012, the healthier standards for school lunches was a key part of Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign against childhood obesity. The policies aimed at providing students with around six more cups of vegetables each week, while removing options that were deemed too rich in salt and sugar.

“Schools need flexibility in menu planning so they can serve nutritious and appealing meals. Schools want to offer food that students actually want to eat,” Secretary Perdue added.

Fans of the chocolatey change have been making their feelings known on Twitter. “Our kids are going to be happy. Chocolate milk is back in the schools!! Thank you President @realDonaldTrump!!,” one parent wrote.