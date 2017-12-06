CBS Local — Cheese fans around the world, rejoice! The study you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Researchers have found that eating cheese every day is good for your health and may decrease your chance of developing heart disease.

The findings, published in December’s European Journal of Nutrition, looked at 15 separate studies that followed over 200,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. Researchers say people who ate large amounts of cheese lowered their risk of developing heart disease by 14 percent and were 10 percent less likely to have a stroke compared to people who didn’t eat cheese.

“Cheese can be high in probiotics, which tend to put you in less of an inflammatory state,” Dr. Allan Stewart told Time. “There is some evidence that cheese—as a substitute for milk, for example—may actually have a protective effect on the heart.”

The cheese-is-good-for-you study we all needed is here to rescue 2017 https://t.co/gHxgMESSDq pic.twitter.com/7LGQBtTFHP — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 5, 2017

The director of aortic surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center added that the new report is great for cheese lovers, but people should not overindulge on the tasty snack.

“This is not the same as eating a big slice of cheesy pizza every day… But on the upside, a bit of cheese on a cracker doesn’t sound unreasonable.”

Researchers from Soochow University in China added that the high levels of calcium in cheese act as a blocking agent against too much saturated fat, also found in the dairy product, from sticking to a person’s arteries.