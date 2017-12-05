Proceeds to benefit The Children’s Home Network

Tampa, Florida (December 04, 2017) – Beasley Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces WiLD 94.1 FM’s Freak Show Personality and Program Director, Orlando Davis’ will host the station’s 6th Annual Toy Drive Tower event to benefit The Children’s Home Network in Tampa, Florida.

Beginning on Friday, December 8th at 5pm through Saturday, December 16th at 5pm, Orlando will climb the Toy Drive Tower, an outdoor constructed platform which will be elevated 30 feet in the air overlooking the City of Tampa and MetroPCS (2907 North Dale Mabry), where he will remain for eight days.

While there, Orlando will encourage listeners to stop by and donate unwrapped toys, bicycles, toys, gift cards and monetary donations to benefit The Children’s Home Network. In addition, the Freak Show will join Orlando from the tower and broadcast live every morning from December 11th-15th.

The WiLD 94.1 FM Morning Show Personality hopes to break last year’s donation collection record, which included more than 700 bicycles, 2 Full POD containers of toys and over $12,000 in cash!

“Toy drive moments are the best,” said Davis. “We love how we get to witness our listeners focusing on others and it starts again on December 8th.This year’s event will go three days longer with the goal of collecting even more donations for The Children’s Home Network. It’s what our company’s Beasley Best Community Caring effort is all about!”

The Children’s Home Network is a non-profit organization that serves as a sanctuary for abused, neglected or abandoned children in the community.

