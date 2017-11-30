This Is Why You Should Never Plug Space Heaters Into Power Strips

CBS Local — As soon as the temperature drops, you may feel the need to crank up the heat.

Before you plug in that dusty old space heater this winter, you’ll want to follow this safety tip: don’t use extension cords and power strips.

“You should never plug a heater into a power strip,” Umatilla County Fire District #1 in Hermiston, Oregon warned on Facebook Sunday while posting a photo of a fried multi-outlet to prove their point. “These units are not designed to handle the high current flow needed for a space heater and can overheat or even catch fire due to the added energy flow.”

The post went viral with more than 23,000 shares. Hundreds of people have commented, some even sharing their own horror stories about space heater accidents.

“I had a household one catch on fire years ago,” one Facebook user said. “Good thing I woke up.”

“I never knew this,” another person commented.

The Toledo Fire Department in Ohio also issued a warning after battling a house fire caused by a space heater at 3 a.m. on November 28. The flames reportedly erupted after the heater set fire to a nearby sofa.

[H/T CBS DFW]