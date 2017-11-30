Applebee’s Offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas All December

CBS Local — A month after Applebee’s quenched their customers’ thirst with $1 margaritas, the restaurant chain is rolling out another dollar deal in December. The eatery will be selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas for the entire month with no limits or other strings attached.

The chain’s “Dollar L.I.T.” promotion starts on December 1 and will run throughout the month at all participating Applebee’s locations. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” the company’s vice president of beverage innovation, Patrick Kirk said in a statement.

Applebee’s officials also advised their customers check which locations are offering the dirt-cheap drinks ahead of time as well as to “please drink responsibly.” Customers will also have to make sure their nearest location is still open as Applebee’s announced earlier in 2017 that the company would be closing over 100 of its restaurants.

Drinkers will be able to order the cocktail, made with a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola, “all day every day” while the promotion lasts.

