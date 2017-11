After months of waiting, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer has been released and every nerd’s head exploded on cue. On this edition of Trailer Talk, T.M. Powell breaks down what we saw in the trailer and speculates what is to come in this Mega Marvel crossover event. Check out the video above.

