At-Home Remedies That Actually Work

Filed Under: DIY, news

The Internet is full of at-home/quick-fixes, but so many of them are a let down. This list changes the game!

Check out these 6 at-home remedies that actually work.

Gargle for Upper Respiratory Infections | A study found that those who gargled with plain water were less likely to get sick.

Apples & Carrots for Whiter Teeth | As you chew, they scrub the surface of your teeth, helping to remove stains.

Ginger for Nausea | 1 gram of the root is helpful with seasickness and morning sickness.

Honey for a Cough | A 2012 study found those given 10 grams of honey had fewer cough symptoms.

Chicken Soup for Colds | Chicken soup helps calm down the inflammation that triggers cold symptoms.

Vodka for Smelly Feet | Vodka is an antiseptic that will wipe out odor-causing bacteria and fungus.

Let us know if you give any of these tricks a try in the comments below or on Facebook or Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen