At-Home Remedies That Actually Work

Gargle for Upper Respiratory Infections | A study found that those who gargled with plain water were less likely to get sick.
Apples & Carrots for Whiter Teeth | As you chew, they scrub the surface of your teeth, helping to remove stains.
Ginger for Nausea | 1 gram of the root is helpful with seasickness and morning sickness.
Honey for a Cough | A 2012 study found those given 10 grams of honey had fewer cough symptoms.
Chicken Soup for Colds | Chicken soup helps calm down the inflammation that triggers cold symptoms.
Vodka for Smelly Feet | Vodka is an antiseptic that will wipe out odor-causing bacteria and fungus.
