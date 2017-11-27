What Your Ice Cream Eating Habits Say About Your Personality

Sure, ice cream is delicious, but did you know that it can tell you a lot about your personality?

Baskin Robbins conducted a study with Juliet A. Boghossian, a behavioral food expert, and the results are eye-opening. Find out what you taste in ice cream says about your personality.

Sundaes mean you’re determined and ambitious.

Cones show you’re a positive person and like to look at everything with an optimistic eye.

Cups mean you’re levelheaded and a rational thinker.

Milkshakes show you’re openminded and a risk taker.

Eating out of the carton means you’re resourceful and a strong leader.

