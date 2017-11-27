Record Number Of Gun Background Checks Made On Black Friday

CBS Local — Shoppers and store workers weren’t the only ones busy on Black Friday. The FBI was reportedly swamped with a record number of background check requests for Americans purchasing new firearms this year.

The bureau handled 203,086 background requests on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The single-day record was nearly 18,000 more than the previous record of 185,713 which was set on Black Friday last year. The number of requests doesn’t equal the number of guns sold on Black Friday however, as many buyers fail the background check and others who pass buy more than one firearm.

The record surge in demand for guns came just two days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for a full review of NICS, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. “The recent shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas revealed that relevant information may not be getting reported to the NICS – this is alarming and it is unacceptable,” Sessions said a Department of Justice release.

The spike in prospective gun owners also came as gun makers had begun to report a major slowdown in sales since the 2016 election. Gun sales reportedly skyrocketed during President Obama’s time in office, as the 44th president repeatedly called for tougher gun laws in the United States.

Since President Trump came into office, retailers like American Outdoor Brands claim gun purchases have fallen by as much as 40 percent. The slowdown leading up to Black Friday had been viewed as a reaction to Mr. Trump’s continued support of current 2nd Amendment policies.