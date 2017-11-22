Cyber Monday Tips and Tricks

If you’re not into braving the Black Friday crowds but you still want a good deal, you NEED to check out these tips!

When you search for a product online, the brand collects that data. The brand knows that you’ve searched for that item more than once and that may affect the price. Online deals are determined product by product, person by person, so desperately searching for a product could inhibit your possible discount. So, clear you browsing history before buying the item.

Download the Slice app. Slice helps you track your purchases and packages. It can also pay you back. Slice will notify you if the cost of a past purchase goes down after you buy it and refund you the difference.

Take advantage of “buy one, get one” deals and gift bundles, especially at beauty stores.  Beauty products can be expensive, and bundles get you more product for your money.

Happy shopping!

