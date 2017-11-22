5 Trendy Holiday Gift Ideas For Mom

By Nikki Brodt

The holidays are the perfect time to spoil Mom with an extra-special gift to show her how much you appreciate her. While today’s moms still love classic and homemade gifts from the heart, they also appreciate staying on top of the latest trends with new gadgets and products and benefitting from tech that simplifies everyday tasks. If you’re at a loss for what to get Mom this year, choose an item from the list below. Any one of these trendy gifts are sure to put a smile on her face this holiday season.

A Hand-held Library

If your mom is a bibliophile, opt for an e-reader that’ll be easy on her eyes, like the Kindle Paperwhite. The high resolution display and built-in adjustable light make it easy for Mom to read, and the special screen means she can enjoy her favorite titles outdoors without having to worry about sun-glare. Other great features of this e-reader include a charge that lasts for weeks and unlimited, free access to tons of books for Amazon Prime members. Other great e-reader options include the NOOK GlowLight from Barnes & Noble and Rakuten’s Kobo Aura One.

A (Robotic) Maid

Your mom has spent countless years cleaning up after others—isn’t it time she gets the same treatment in return? Spoil Mom with an iRobot Roomba this holiday season and she’ll be sure to get the most use she’s ever gotten out of a single gift. Roomba’s latest models are WiFi enabled and can be connected to her smartphone via a mobile app, so can schedule cleanings even while she’s away from home. With multiple models to fit an array of budgets and needs, you can buy Mom the last vacuum she’ll ever need.

A Custom Subscription Box

Is mom a dedicated yogi, amateur Sommelier or trendy fashionista? Whatever her passion, there’s likely a subscription service that will cater to her interests and keep her apprised of what’s in style. For trendy moms who want to keep up with the latest in fashion, beauty and fitness, try a subscription to FitFabFun. A cute box will arrive at her doorstep every three months (4 boxes per year) for a seasonal surprise featuring full-sized products and accessories (think lipsticks, eye creams, jewelry, cashmere scarves and more) hand-picked by the FitFabFun staff. Another fun subscription box delivered 4 times per year is Vine Oh!, which delivers “sips and surprises” (two full bottles of wine and 5-6 full-size surprise products) to mom’s door. If fitness is mom your mom’s things, check out Fabletics, a monthly workout clothing subscription service that sends mom a new box of athletic clothes and accessories every month based on her personal style.

An Essential Oils Starter Kit

While cultures around the world have used aromatic oils for religious and healing purposes for thousands of years, many people looking for homeopathic remedies or alternatives to chemical-laden products are just beginning to discover the myriad beauty and health benefits that essential oils provide. They can be diffused to create scents that calm, invigorate or ease sinus congestion or headaches; combined with water in spray bottles to create surface cleaners; mixed into lotions and perfumes; and even used in home remedies to treat skin ailments like burns, eczema or acne. Set mom up with this essential oils starter kit and a book on Essential Oil for Beginners to get her started.

A Personal (Tech) Assistant

Virtual assistants make the perfect gifts for moms who are always multitasking—which is pretty much all moms, everywhere. Whether you opt for a Google Home or Amazon Echo, these awesome tech gadgets can do amazing things to make mom’s life simpler—everything from managing mom’s to-do and shopping lists to reporting news and weather to playing her favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks. Amazon’s newest model, the Echo Show, can even display video content and flash briefings and make hands-free video calls. The best thing about these virtual assistants is that they range in price from $50 up to $230, so you can find the perfect gadget to fit both mom’s needs and your budget.