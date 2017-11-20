The Takeover: Thanksgiving Contenders & Pretenders

Movie theaters are full of new releases and big movies at Thanksgiving with many of the films looking for recognition in the upcoming Movie Awards Season. On this edition of The Takeover, T.M. Powell examines a few movies including Coco, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and decides if they are a Contender or Pretender concerning nominations during Movie Award Season. Check out the video above to see what movie is buzz worthy.

