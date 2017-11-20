The Best Black Friday Deals

Filed Under: Black Friday, Shopping

Planning your Black Friday shopping? Here’s a complete guide for top sites and stores and what they have to offer!

Amazon | Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sales have begun and are updated daily, but you’ll need to wait for the bigger sales on items like the Echo and Fire tablets.

Target | Target will have deals up Thanksgiving morning on items like TVs and game consoles, which will all include free shipping.

Costco | Costco will offer some great deals on things like the latest tech online on Nov. 23 and continue in-store through the 27th.

JCPenney | JCPenny is already running discounts on a variety of appliances and will open stores Nov. 23. Deals will run through Nov. 24.

Best Buy | Best Buy will have sales on things like a 128 GB iPad mini 4 ($274.99) and a Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB bundle for $249.99. Mostly everything will be available online and in-store beginning Thanksgiving morning.

If you know of any sales, let us know in the comments below or on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen