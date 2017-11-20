DECLASSIFIED: Justice League

Filed Under: Eat See Play, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

Justice League took over the top spot at the box office this weekend, even if the results were a little underwhelming for the studio and fans. On this edition of DECLASSIFIED, T.M. Powell discusses Justice League in its entirety. SPOILERS BEWARE!!!!! Find out what T.M. thought of film including secrets scenes and one not so surprising return by checking out the video above.

Spoiler Free Review – Justice League

The Takeover with T.M. Powell (Spoiler Free)

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen