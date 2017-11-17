Name Selected for William Dean Chocolates – Big Storm Brewery Collab Brew

Clearwater, Fla. – Back on World Chocolate Day in October, Big Storm Brewery let a sumptuous brew flow in both its Pinellas and Pasco county taprooms and challenged the public to come up with a name for their new chocolate beer collaboration with William Dean Chocolates. The results were astounding.

Nearly 500 suggested names were submitted. From Dark and Stormy and Dean’s Perfect Storm to Toff of the Town and Wonka’s River the entries were creative, clever and ultimately difficult to choose from.

But after reviewing all of the entries, Cocoa Convergence was selected as the winner.

The name was submitted by Sherry Olson of Winter Haven, FL.

“The name has two parts, the first being the obvious Cocoa from William Dean’s chocolates, followed by Convergence which means to unify or a place where air or water meets. I thought the names were a perfect blending of Big Storm’s and William Dean’s crafty collaboration!” Olson said of her submission.

Big Storm Founder Mike Bishop agreed, “We can’t think of a more perfect name that gives a tip of the hat to the use of chocolate in this stout, while highlighting the great collaboration between Big Storm and William Dean.”

The winner will receive a private 8-person Big Storm Brewery tour, a tap handle for the new beer, a 20-piece box of William Dean chocolates and a supply of the new Big Storm-William Dean beer.

Described as a toffee chocolate stout, the beer was crafted to intrigue the palate and invoke thoughts of chocolate covered toffee. A true work of art made from the finest ingredients, this stout pours black with deep garnet highlights. Flavors of sweet toffee and caramelized sugar pair together with a hint of rich, indulgent chocolate.

Additionally, William Dean will soon be releasing a chocolate and macaroon made with Big Storm beers.

About Big Storm Brewing Co.

Big Storm Brewing Co. is one of the fastest growing independent craft breweries in Florida. Founded in 2012 by Mike Bishop, Big Storm now has two brewing and taproom facilities in Tampa Bay. Led by Head Brewer, Joel Moore, Big Storm’s innovative craft beers have received critical acclaim for the past five consecutive years, winning 2016’s Best Florida Beer Championship with their Oktoberfest MarzenLager. Today, Big Storm is a true pioneer using local ingredients like citrus, chocolate, and wild flower honey, they brew more than 20 different beers.

William Dean Chocolates

William Dean Chocolates is an artisanal chocolate shop in Belleair Bluffs, Fl. where self-taught founder and Chief Chocolate Officer (CCO), Bill Brown, creates award-winning, handcrafted confections. Following the artisan tradition of making everything by hand, William Dean produces small batches of chocolate products, bars and assortments, as well as other confections like Pate de Fruit and specialty popcorn flavors, such as Macadamia and Coconut. Designed to excite the eye and intrigue the palate, these works of art are made from only the finest ingredients and without the use of preservatives. William Dean products and seasonal specials introduced throughout the year are available for shipping across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.williamdeanchocolates.com/.