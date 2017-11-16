The Takeover: Justice League Edition

The heroes of DC Comics have finally come together for a big screen version of Justice League. On this edition of The Takeover, T.M. Powell discusses whether all the production problems of the film show up in the final product and if the good times are going to continue for Justice League and the DCEU after the success of Wonder Woman this past summer. Check out the video above to find out the answers.

Full Review

Justice League

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!