Internet Swears Dog’s Ear Looks Exactly Like President Trump

CBS Local — Many people have claimed to have seen the faces of famous people, like Elvis or Abraham Lincoln, in their food over the years.

A woman in Great Britain says she’s found the face of Donald Trump, but it wasn’t found on a piece of toast; she found the 45th president in her dog’s ear. Jade Robinson says her friend noticed the resemblance after she took the pictures for her vet, believing her two-year-old beagle had an ear infection.

Viral picture: Woman says her dog's ear looks like President Trump's face https://t.co/3VQwHejXoj pic.twitter.com/6Q0y8vco3b — WLKY (@WLKY) November 15, 2017

“I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump – it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out,” Robinson told the BBC.

It’s not the first time a “face” has been spotted in the body of another person. This summer an image of a man, whose stomach looked like actor Woody Harrelson, went viral on social media.

When you first read, 'man's stomach looks like Woody Harrelson', you think there's no chance… and then you see the pic! pic.twitter.com/GiGbyet2dB — Simon Greening (@simongreening) September 23, 2017

Can you spot the famous figures?