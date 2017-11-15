CONTEST | Gold & Diamond Source Holiday Giveaway

CW44 and Gold & Diamond Source are coming together for the holidays to add a little sparkle to your life!

You can enter to win a $250 gift card to Gold & Diamond Source RIGHT NOW! Simple register below and you could win. You can enter the contest once every 24 hours starting Monday, November 27th through Friday December 8th! We’ll pick one contestant randomly out of all entries to win $250 to spend at the Gold & Diamond Source. Good luck and Happy Holidays!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Official Contest Rules