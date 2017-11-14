FDA Approves First-Ever Pill With Digital Tracking System

Filed Under: Chris Melore, digital pill, FDA, medicine, talkers

CBS Local — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first pill in the U.S. with a digital tracking system inside in an unprecedented step to ensure that patients with mental disorders take their medicine.

The drug, Abilify MyCite, was developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The drug in Abilify was first approved by the FDA in 2002 to treat schizophrenia and issues associated with bipolar disorder. The ingestible sensor was initially approved for marketing in 2012.

The agency says the digitally enhanced medication “works by sending a message from the pill’s sensor to a wearable patch” and is reportedly activated when the pill’s computer chip makes contact with a patient’s stomach fluids.

Dr. Mitchell Mathis of the FDA says officials support “use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand how the new technology might benefit patients and prescribers.”

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen