FDA Approves First-Ever Pill With Digital Tracking System

CBS Local — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first pill in the U.S. with a digital tracking system inside in an unprecedented step to ensure that patients with mental disorders take their medicine.

The drug, Abilify MyCite, was developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The drug in Abilify was first approved by the FDA in 2002 to treat schizophrenia and issues associated with bipolar disorder. The ingestible sensor was initially approved for marketing in 2012.

The agency says the digitally enhanced medication “works by sending a message from the pill’s sensor to a wearable patch” and is reportedly activated when the pill’s computer chip makes contact with a patient’s stomach fluids.

Dr. Mitchell Mathis of the FDA says officials support “use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand how the new technology might benefit patients and prescribers.”

