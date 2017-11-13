Police Name Stray Cat A ‘Prime Suspect’ In Attempted Murder Case

CBS Local — Police in Japan are saying that a stray cat may have used one of its nine lives to turn to a life of crime. Investigators believe the furry fiend is the prime suspect in the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman.

The bedridden woman was reportedly found by her daughter bleeding badly from about 20 cuts to her face on Nov. 6.

“When we found her, blood covered everything above her chin. Her face was soaked in blood. I didn’t know what had happened,” Mayuko Matsumoto’s daughter said, via Japan Today. Matsumoto had to be rushed for emergency treatment for what first responders thought were knife wounds.

As the investigation into who attacked the elderly woman progressed, police could not find any signs that someone had broken into the home. Detectives soon turned to a group of four-legged suspects that were seen living around the house in the Mifune, Kumamoto area. Local reports say one of the strays the family had been feeding was caught “red-handed” with blood still on the animal’s paw.

“Police are analyzing a blood sample taken from the claw of the cat which might have scratched the victim,” Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. Mrs. Matsumoto is reportedly unable to speak to add any information into who attacked her.