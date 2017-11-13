Police Name Stray Cat A ‘Prime Suspect’ In Attempted Murder Case

Filed Under: Chris Melore, japan, murder suspect, stray cat, talkers

CBS Local — Police in Japan are saying that a stray cat may have used one of its nine lives to turn to a life of crime. Investigators believe the furry fiend is the prime suspect in the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman.

The bedridden woman was reportedly found by her daughter bleeding badly from about 20 cuts to her face on Nov. 6.

“When we found her, blood covered everything above her chin. Her face was soaked in blood. I didn’t know what had happened,” Mayuko Matsumoto’s daughter said, via Japan Today. Matsumoto had to be rushed for emergency treatment for what first responders thought were knife wounds.

As the investigation into who attacked the elderly woman progressed, police could not find any signs that someone had broken into the home. Detectives soon turned to a group of four-legged suspects that were seen living around the house in the Mifune, Kumamoto area. Local reports say one of the strays the family had been feeding was caught “red-handed” with blood still on the animal’s paw.

“Police are analyzing a blood sample taken from the claw of the cat which might have scratched the victim,” Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. Mrs. Matsumoto is reportedly unable to speak to add any information into who attacked her.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen