‘The Lighter Moments Separate Our Show’: Lina Esco On CBS’s S.W.A.T.

Filed Under: DJ Sixsmith, Entertainment, Lina Esco, Only CBS, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

Actress Lina Esco only takes roles that she respects. Esco has a great deal of respect for Christina “Chris” Alonso, the character she plays on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” While the Miami native has worked in movies alongside Miley Cyrus and Chris Evans and television shows with Jimmy Smits and Will Arnett, her role as Chris Alonso is an important one given the state of our country and her life as an activist.

Esco recently stopped by the CBS Local Studio in New York to discuss what people can expect on “S.W.A.T.”, what it’s like to work with Moore and why this show is different from other dramas on network television.

“What separates us from other shows in these kinds of genres is the funny moments,” Esco told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Its the lighter moments of the heaviness of the subject of what we’re dealing with every day.”

The training for this role was intense and the cast has been a huge asset to Esco. Particularly Moore, who plays the S.W.A.T. team’s leader Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Esco developed a dynamic relationship with Moore in a very short time.

“He is such a funny guy and super goofy,” Esco said. “He is a great leader on the set and is conscious of everyone’s emotions on the set. He sets the tone.

Related: ‘Hondo Is Derek Morgan On Steroids’: Shemar Moore Discusses New Role on S.W.A.T. 

Episode two of the series airs Thursday night at 10pm EST on CBS and Esco said viewers should be ready for a lot of action and topical moments and situations that this country is going through right now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen