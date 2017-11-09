The Takeover: Justice League Looming

Thor: Ragnarok is dominating the box office and the heroes of DC Comics are looming with Justice League set to open in theaters next week. Thats means the movies releasing this week have a huge task ahead of them. On this edition of The Takeover, T.M. Powell tells you if Daddy’s Home 2 breaks the tradition of bad comedy sequels and if Wonderstruck and The Killing of a Sacred Deer are worth your time. Check out the video to find out.

Full Reviews

Daddy’s Home 2

Wonderstruck

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

