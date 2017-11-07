TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods Still Paying Workers In Puerto Rico Despite Store Closures

CBS Local — Massachusetts-based corporation TJX is getting a lot of praise for supporting its employees in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods confirmed to WBZ-TV it is still paying workers at stores that remain closed because of hurricane damage. “We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” a TJX spokeswoman said.

According to The Boston Globe, there are 29 TJX-owned stores in Puerto Rico. The company is not saying how many stores remain closed as 70 percent of the island is still without power.

A Facebook post from the father of a Marshalls employee in Puerto Rico has been shared more than 40,000 times since being posted in late-October. The post says the father is thankful the company is still supporting his son with a paycheck, as well as food and water.

Hurricane Maria killed more than 50 people after crashing into the island in September at over 150 miles per hour. Around 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s population is reportedly still without water in the storm’s aftermath.

