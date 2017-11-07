Spacing Out After Not Sleeping Enough? New Study Explains Why

Filed Under: brain cells, Chris Melore, lack of sleep, sleep deprivation, talkers, UCLA

CBS Local — Ever wonder what’s going on in your brain after a night without much sleep? A new study is explaining how much of an effect losing sleep has on human brain cells.

The UCLA study details how brain cells lose the ability to communicate with each other following sleep deprivation. According to their findings, the damage to the brain cells will likely cause temporary mental lapses and even affect a person’s vision. The researchers pin this disconnect in the brain as the main reason people forget items at home, space out at work, or have trouble recognizing common objects after a night of no sleep.

“We discovered that starving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly,” Dr. Itzhak Fried said in UCLA’s news release. “This leads to cognitive lapses in how we perceive and react to the world around us,” the professor of neurosurgery added.

The researchers studied 12 people who were preparing to undergo surgery to treat epilepsy. Scientists looked at how the patients’ brains functioned as they grew more tired and reached the danger point for an epileptic seizure. The UCLA team reported that as people grew more tired, neurons in the brain that regulate visual perception and memory slowed down too.

“Unlike the usual rapid reaction, the neurons responded slowly and fired more weakly,” Yuval Nir of Tel Aviv University said. The study noted that the major and most dangerous effects on brain cells can be seen in sleep-deprived drivers.

“The very act of seeing the pedestrian slows down in the driver’s overtired brain. It takes longer for his brain to register what he’s perceiving,” Dr. Fried explained.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | November 2017It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen