Police: Florida Mother Killed Girl, Hid Her Body in Dumpster

Filed Under: Florida, news
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman whose 4-year-old daughter’s body was found in a dumpster is charged with first-degree murder.

A Miami-Dade Police statement says a man throwing out garbage Sunday found the body of Tania Paige inside the trash bin at his apartment complex southwest of Miami.

The girl’s mother, 31-year-old Tina Farrington, was held without bond Monday at the Miami-Dade County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

An arrest report says Farrington suffocated Tania with a pillow on Halloween after becoming angry with the girl.

Police said Farrington hid Tania’s body in the trunk of her car until she noticed a foul odor.

Police say Farrington moved the child’s body early Sunday to the dumpster in her apartment complex.

Jail records did not show whether Farrington had an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen