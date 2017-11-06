DECLASSIFIED | Thor: Ragnarok

The God of Thunder hammered his box office competitors this weekend with $121 million propelling Thor: Ragnarok to the top of the box office. On this edition of DECLASSIFIED, T.M. Powell discusses Thor: Ragnarok in its entirety. SPOILERS BEWARE!!!!! Find out where T.M. thinks Thor will go from here on his road to Avengers: Infinity War by checking out the video above.

Spoiler Free Review – Thor Ragnarok

The Takeover with T.M. Powell (Spoiler Free)

