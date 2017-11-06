8 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Throw Out Silica Gel Packets

Those pesky silica packets that are found in everything we buy are actually quite useful. Here’s why you shouldn’t throw them away!

Prevent Tools from Rusting | Toss them into a tool box to soak up the excess moisture that leads to rust.

Keep Pet Food from Going Stale | Store in an airtight plastic or glass container with a packet taped to the lid.

Freshen Up Old Books | Put the book and a few silica gel packets in a plastic bag, let it sit for a day.

Protect Old Photos | Add them to the storage box to ward off damage and odor caused by humidity.

De-Stink Dirty Laundry | Throw the packets into your hamper or gym bag to absorb odors.

Save Your Luggage | Prevent moisture damage and lingering odors by adding a few silica gel packets to luggage.

Keep Silver from Tarnishing | Store your silver with a gel packet to prevent corrosion.

Prevent Window or Mirror Fog | Set a few below your mirror and keep 2 or 3 on your car’s dashboard.