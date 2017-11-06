5 Weird Foods You’ll Start Eating in 2018

Mushroom-Infused Coffee | Expect to see mushrooms infusing your coffee and chocolate, marketed as a way to promote wellness. The fungi will as increasingly be used in lines of soaps and hair care.

Engineered Plant-Based Foods | The teeth industry is finding ways to make meatless products taste just like the real thing. Innovations include dairy-free desserts that get a creamy texture through scientific manipulation of nuts.

Root-to-Stem | You can turn your veggie stems into treats like picked watermelon rind, broccoli stem slaw or beet green pesto.

Super Powders | Whole Foods says 2018 will see more growth in the ever-popular turmeric-based drinks while powders like matcha, maca root and cacao are also increasingly being incorporated into beverages.

Floral Flavors | Whole Foods predicts an increase in hibiscus and rose flavors, among other botanical inspirations.

