What To Expect From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

By Lori Melton

It’s almost time for this year’s group of glamorous, glittering Angels to walk the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Find out what to expect from this year’s show including the location, which models are walking, who’s performing, what costumes will be featured and more in this comprehensive rundown of everything that’s happening at fashion’s most exciting entertainment extravaganza.

When, Where, and How to Watch

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is one of the most-watched fashion events on television, with 800 million viewers tuning in worldwide each year. This year’s show is taking place at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai and will air on CBS on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. CBS All Access subscribers can watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and stream the show on mobile devices like Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, android, ROKU, Google Chromecast, and more via the mobile app.



Victoria’s Secret opened its first store in China in Shanghai. It’s a global hotspot, teeming with people, culture, and commerce, so it made sense to host the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show there, in one of the most-populated cities in the world.

“One of the great things to me about our show is that it is different, it’s a hybrid,” said Executive Producer/Director Hamish Hamilton in a behind-the-scenes “Road to the Runway” video segment. “It’s kind of a fashion show, but also an entertainment show …”

Which Angels Will Flaunt Their Shanghai Wings?

Victoria’s Secret never spares expense or attention to intricate details of its annual fashion show. Walking it is often on a model’s bucket list of runways. Many familiar Angel faces will hit the catwalk including Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes (who wore last year’s Bright Night Fantasy Bra), Alessandra Ambrosio, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, Sara Sampaio, Taylor Hill, and more. Non-Angels include Bella and Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss. Newcomers include Grace Bol, Vanessa Moody, Samile Bermannelli, Alexina Graham, Estelle Chen, Aiden Curtiss and more.

It looks like VS Fashion Show veteran Angel Behati Prinsloo won’t be walking this year, as she and husband Adam Levine are expecting their second child. Kendall Jenner also will not walk, as participating would reportedly violate her non-compete clause as the face of La Perla lingerie.

Speaking of Wings, What About Costumes?

Victoria’s Secret is teaming up with a major fashion designer, Balmain, to craft costumes for the show. Obviously, it’s all about the lingerie, highlighted of course by playful costumes and wings galore. The wings are constructed from all sorts of materials including beads, feathers, flowers, wire and more, using a myriad of vibrant colors, textures, and patterns.

Expect loads of glitter, shimmery silver, soft pink and, if there’s a shade of color that currently doesn’t exist, the passionate team of painters and artisans can even tweak current colors to produce the desired effect. Think body-sculpted pieces, cage dresses, and dramatic silhouettes. The creative boundaries are essentially limitless for the costumes as the final vision for the show is realized. Plus, a capsule collection will also launch for the first time in-store and online via the Victoria’s Secret website the day after the broadcast, on Nov. 29. That means you can catch all the looks on Nov. 28 and then shop for your favorites the next day. How exciting is that?

World-Renowned Performers

The world can’t get enough of the Victoria’s Secret Angels and the VS Fashion Show excitement is raised to the next level by a huge lineup of superstar music artists, which usually aren’t announced until the last minute. The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performer lineup is still being kept tightly under wraps. However, former famous exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are rumored to be taking the stage this year. Styles was also romantically linked to former VS Angel Kendall Jenner, and it’s widely-believed his Rolling Stones-vibed track “Only Angel” on his self-titled debut solo album was penned about her. Plus, Swift’s lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is believed to be in part about her on-again, off-again feud with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West.

Maybe it’s a good thing Jenner is bowing out this year. Imagine the potential drama putting them all together at this kind of global extravaganza could bring! No official confirmation of Swift or Styles’ appearance has been made, but Swift has performed at the show twice before, in 2013 and 2014. Other Victoria’s Secret musical alums include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Swift’s Grammy-winning pal Ed Sheeran.

Stay tuned for more 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show details as they emerge and be sure to tune into the main event on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS.